Police unravels Vizianagaram kidnap case, says girl staged a kidnap drama out of fear

The Vizianagaram police have unraveled a case in which a student was rescued from a bushes with his legs and arms tied. District SP B. Rajkumari said in a statement on Wednesday that the student pretended to be lying unconscious with his legs and arms tied to his chin. The incident, which took place near Gurla police station in Vizianagaram district recently, was taken seriously by the police. The student who initially said he knew nothing, the police investigation revealed the real thing.



On the 27th of last month, she went out with her boy friend seeking permission from the hostel to go home. At the same time, she found out about that her brother would be knowing the truth. She said that she got in a private travel bus and got off after crossing the horses. There she went into the fur on the side of the road and bound herself to convince family and friends that she was attacked. Police said the matter was confirmed by CC footage.

Police sources expressed anguish over a recent tweet by TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh not knowing the facts about the Gurla student incident. The student responded immediately upon receiving the information and the investigation was carried out by the police. However, Lokesh tried to sling mud at the government as a social media platform