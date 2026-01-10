Policies led to investment revival in AP, says Lokesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh is repositioning itself as a secure investment destination after years of policy uncertainty, with the State’s leadership placing continuity of policies, speed of execution, and technology-driven governance at the centre of its economic revival strategy, Minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh said on Friday.

He was addressing a gathering at the Public Policy Festival organised by the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics in Pune.

Lokesh pointed out that several companies had relocated to neighbouring States between 2019 and 2024, in a climate of fear following the cancellation of the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) by the previous government.

The episode, he argued, underscored how policy reversals eroded investor trust and stalled long-term development. “Industries invest on a 20- or 30-year horizon. Governments operate on five-year terms. Bridging that gap requires continuity”, Lokesh said, adding that Andhra Pradesh was currently focused on restoring predictability and grounding projects already committed within the next two years.

Drawing parallels with Hyderabad’s transformation during N Chandrababu Naidu’s consecutive tenures in the late 1990s, Lokesh cited institutions such as HI-TEC City, Microsoft, and Indian School of Business, which continue to generate large-scale employment decades later. “Those outcomes were possible only because reforms were allowed to mature,” he remarked.

Central to the AP’s reset was technology-led administration, Lokesh said. The State had rolled out ‘Mana Mitra’ WhatsApp governance, delivering nearly 1,000 services across 36 departments through a single interface. “The platform is now being integrated with Generative AI, allowing conversational delivery of services and grievance resolution,” he added.

On attracting investments, Lokesh identified three decisive factors: proven leadership, speed of doing business, and alignment with the Centre. He said Andhra Pradesh treated signed MoUs as execution mandates, citing ArcelorMittal’s steel project, which was cleared within 24 hours of a single interaction and is scheduled to break ground in February. The State’s LIFT (Land Incentive for Tech hubs) Policy—offering land at concessional rates linked to job creation, has further accelerated interest from global firms, particularly in IT, electronics and advanced manufacturing. Each IT job generates five indirect jobs, multiplying local economic impact, Lokesh amplified.

Looking ahead, Lokesh described Amaravati’s Quantum Valley as the State’s most ambitious bet, positioning Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of quantum computing, advanced electronics, and deep-tech manufacturing. Anchored by partnerships with IBM, TCS, L&T, and IIT Madras, the ecosystem is being linked to 22 sectors, from space technology to medical devices. “Capital, technology and talent move where political will is credible,” Lokesh said.