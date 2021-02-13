Polling peaceful in Guntur district

Guntur:Second phase of gram panchayat elections were held peacefully to elect 166 sarpanches and 1206 ward members concluded in Narasaraopet revenue division of Guntur district peacefully on Saturday. Polling began on a dull note in the morning and picked up later. Women, elders and youth exercised their franchise. The district recorded a voter turnout of 85.51%.

While the polling was scheduled for 236 gram panchayats in the second phase, 70 sarpanches were elected unanimously. Similarly, out of 2,356 ward members, 1,150 ward members were elected unanimously. Polling was conducted peacefully and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere in Narasaraopet revenue division.

As soon as the polling process was over, officials started the celeounting of votes. The police department has made elaborate security arrangements at polling centres. The police booked cases booked bind-over cases against anti-social elements.

Guntur District Collector Vivek Yadav and Joint Collector J Sridhar Reddy visited polling centres in Yadlapadu and Nadendla mandals of Guntur district and examined the polling and counting process.

Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni visited a polling centre at Satuluru village under Narasaraopet revenue division and inspected security arrangements.