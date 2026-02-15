  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Ponnam Prabhakar presents silk robes to Bhimeshwara Swamy in Vemulawada

  • Created On:  15 Feb 2026 11:43 AM IST
Ponnam Prabhakar presents silk robes to Bhimeshwara Swamy in Vemulawada
X

The renowned shrine of Vemulawada is being celebrated with great pomp on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

The renowned shrine of Vemulawada is being celebrated with great pomp on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. Devotees have gathered in large numbers to have darshan of Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy and the affiliated Bhimeshwara Swamy temple.

Prominent figures, including State Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Government Whip Adi Srinivas, visited the temple to oversee the celebrations and performed special pujas. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also presented silk robes to Bhimeshwara Swamy on behalf of the state government, symbolising the significance of the festival.

Tags

Ponnam Prabhakar Vemulawada VisitBhimeshwara Swamy Silk Robes OfferingMaha Shivaratri Celebrations VemulawadaSri Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple DarshanAdi Srinivas Government Whip Participation
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

AP CM Chandrababu lauds NTR Trust services on anniversary

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has lauded the NTR Memorial Trust on its 29th anniversary, highlighting its ongoing efforts to realise the aspirations of the TDP founder, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.

AP CM Chandrababu lauds NTR Trust services on anniversary

National News

More
Share it
X