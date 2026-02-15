Ponnam Prabhakar presents silk robes to Bhimeshwara Swamy in Vemulawada

The renowned shrine of Vemulawada is being celebrated with great pomp on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. Devotees have gathered in large numbers to have darshan of Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy and the affiliated Bhimeshwara Swamy temple.

Prominent figures, including State Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Government Whip Adi Srinivas, visited the temple to oversee the celebrations and performed special pujas. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also presented silk robes to Bhimeshwara Swamy on behalf of the state government, symbolising the significance of the festival.