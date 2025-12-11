Pontiff of Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt offers prayer in Tirumala

Tirumala: HH Shri Subudhendra Teertha Swamiji of Raghavendra Matha, Mantralaya, offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara inside Sri Vari Temple, Tirumala on Wednesday morning.

On his arrival at Tirumala, TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal, Addl EO Venkaiah Chowdary and Temple priests of Sri Vari temple received his holiness with temple honours in front of the temple. TTD Board Member Naresh, Temple DyEO Lokanadham, Parpathyedar Balasubrahmanyam and others were also present.