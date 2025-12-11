  1. Home
Pontiff of Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt offers prayer in Tirumala

  • Created On:  11 Dec 2025 8:47 AM IST
Tirumala: HH Shri Subudhendra Teertha Swamiji of Raghavendra Matha, Mantralaya, offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara inside Sri Vari Temple, Tirumala on Wednesday morning.

On his arrival at Tirumala, TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal, Addl EO Venkaiah Chowdary and Temple priests of Sri Vari temple received his holiness with temple honours in front of the temple. TTD Board Member Naresh, Temple DyEO Lokanadham, Parpathyedar Balasubrahmanyam and others were also present.

Subudhendra Teertha SwamijiTirumala temple visitTTD honoursLord Venkateswara darshanMantralaya Matha
