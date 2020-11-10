Post-Covid precautions mandatory to avoid complications: Experts

Vijayawada: Covid-19 can cause other complications like hepatic dysfunction, acute kidney injury, thrombotic events and other health complications, said doctors.

Moreover, the drugs used for treating Covid-19 themselves can cause side effects like uncontrolled sugars which can lead to invasive fungal infection.

In a conference held at the Manipal hospital on Tuesday, the doctors spoke at length about the steps to take care of health during and post-Covid and the ways to tackle the post-Covid complications.

Speaking at the conference, Dr VVK Sandeep, consultant, ENT, head and neck surgery, Manipal Hospital, Vijayawada said, "Usage of a high dose of steroids or broad-spectrum antibiotics will increase the risk of invasive fungal infection. Limiting the dose and duration of steroid, good control of blood sugars during the hospital stay and post-discharge and high index of suspicion can prevent invasive fungal infection. Once invasive fungal infection is diagnosed, it requires surgical exploration, antifungal usage, and diabetic control."

Adding to this, Dr Murali Krishna Ganguri, consultant - diabetes and endocrinology said each of the patients came to us with different complaints which varied from loss of vision, blurring of vision, headache, tooth pain, facial pain, palatal erosion, pain in the temples, and facial paralysis. The most important thing was that timely addressal by the doctor save the condition from further deteriorating to something serious."

Concluding the conference, Dr Sudhakar Kantipudi, Manipal Hospital director, said early diagnosis and prompt treatment will avoid possible morbidity and mortality in these situations. Make sure that the sugar level is in check during and after Covid treatment to avoid all these complications."