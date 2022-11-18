Post-Modi visit to Vizag, parties switch to new tactic

Vijayawada: There was a major change in political scenario in the state post Narendra Modi visit to Visakhapatnam on November 12.

Political parties which were till then busy in attacking one another have changed tack and asking people to give them 'a chance' in the coming elections. The slogan 'Please give me one chance' has gained momentum 16 months ahead of elections.

It may be noted that despite having comfortable majority in Assembly, the ruling YSRCP is busy motivating party cadres to get prepared for coming elections. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is personally interacting with party cadres of every Assembly constituency asking them to gear up for coming elections.

He is telling the party activists that if the party wins all the seats in 2024 elections, the YSRCP will remain in power for next 30 years.

Jana Sena Party president Pawan kalyan who started questioning the government on public issues has suddenly changed his strategy after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Now he is appealing to people to give him a chance in the coming elections. While ruling party is trying to create an impression that Pawan is in nexus with TDP, during Vizianagaram district tour Pawan requested the people to give him a chance.

He is now more focusing on promoting Jana Sena Party, rather than calling for opposition unity, thus indicating that his alliance with BJP will continue in the next Assembly polls.

In case of TDP, party national president N Chandrababu Naidu during his road show in Kurnool district appealed to people to vote for him in 2024 elections so that he can re-enter Assembly and remain in politics to do justice to people or else coming elections will be his last.

Interpreting this as an attempt to strike a sympathy chord by Naidu, ministers and ruling party leaders began to portray is plea a sign of desperation and the party is going to disappear after the elections.