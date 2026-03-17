Potti Sriramulu, father of linguistic states in India: Minister

Anantapur: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav and MLA Daggupati Prasad paid floral tributes to freedom fighter Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu on the occasion of his birth anniversary at Tower Clock here on Monday.

Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said Potti Sriramulu was the pioneer, who fought for the formation of linguistic States in India. He noted that the creation of Andhra Pradesh was a result of Sriramulu’s historic struggle and sacrifice.

“The movement led by Potti Sriramulu laid the foundation for the formation of several linguistic states across the country, including Maharashtra and West Bengal,” the Minister said.

He further stated that the progress and identity of Andhra Pradesh today could be traced back to the efforts and sacrifices made during the statehood movement.

The Minister also highlighted the contributions of Arya Vysya community, stating that members of the community have played a significant role in strengthening the country’s economic system while maintaining a low public profile.

MLA Daggupati Prasad said Potti Sriramulu undertook a 58-day fast unto death demanding a separate state for Telugu-speaking people, ultimately leading to the formation of Andhra Pradesh.

He said the government has taken steps to honour the legacy and sacrifice of the great leader by involving community organisations in commemorative events.