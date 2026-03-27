Potti Sriramulu true reflection of Telugu people: CPI

Amaravati: CPI National Control Commission chairman K Narayana paid rich tributes to Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu, describing him as the true reflection of the Telugu people whose sacrifice for the formation of Andhra State remains immortal.

After visiting the statue of Potti Sriramulu under construction in Amaravati, Narayana emphasised that the government must not only install the statue but also take full responsibility for its maintenance, even if donor support is involved. Narayana recalled Sriramulu’s historic 58 day fast unto death demanding a separate linguistic state for Telugu people, which ultimately led to the creation of Andhra State with Kurnool as its capital.

CPI National Executive member Muppalla Nageswara Rao, who accompanied Narayana, highlighted that the slogan for linguistic states was first raised by the Communist Party of India, and Sriramulu translated that demand into action through his martyrdom.

The leaders expressed hope that the memorial complex being developed over 6.8 acres in Amaravati would successfully showcase Sriramulu’s life and sacrifices. Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu Memorial Trust Chairman Doondi Rakesh explained that the trust’s objective is not only to establish the statue and museum but also to undertake service activities beyond caste and religion.