Power is not permanent in politics: Peddireddy

Nellore: Alleging that the coalition government headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is resorting to vindictive politics, YSRCP senior leader and former Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy stated power is not permanent in politics.

Along with party MP P Midhun Reddy, MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, party district president Kakani Govardhan Reddy and others, Peddireddy condoled Pinnelli brothers, who are undertrial prisoners in Nellore central prison, on Monday.Later speaking to reporters, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has pointed out that the government wilfully arrested Pinnelli brothers and confined them in Nellore central prison, though the duo has no role in the murder case. Predicting that his party will emerge to power in 2029 elections, the YSRCP leader has warned Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh that they have to pay in future the penalty for implementing vendetta politics.

Party rural in-charge Anam Vijayakumar Reddy and others were present.