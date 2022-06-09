Power supply disrupted to 15 villages in Srikakulam as Gecko traps in wires

In a shocking incident, power supply was cut to the fifteen villages in Vajrapukottur in Srikakulam district due to Gecko. Going into the details, at around 8.30 am on Wednesday, power supply to 15 villages in the Vajrapukottur zone was cut off. The locals locals who are fed with the heat informed the electrical staff who looked into whether there was a problem anywhere.



However, with no problem on their part, five linemen and the staff of the secretariat went down to the field and started checking the lines. After some time, as it is not clear what the problem is, the staff started checks.from Kidisingi till Dokulapadu. Two and a half hours later it was finally discovered that there was a problem with the transformer near the church in Dokulapadu. Then the real thing came out after the electricity crews found a Gecko trapped between the current wires.

The gecko was removed and the power supply restored. The locals were shocked to learn of this. Meanwhile, the locals were in awe.