Prabhalu Festival Celebrated with Grandeur in Jagannathota

The renowned Prabhalu festival is being celebrated today (Friday) with great pomp in Jagannathota village, located in the Ambajipeta mandal of Andhra Pradesh. Recognised by the state government as a significant cultural event, this year's festivities are anticipated to be even more extravagant. The festival, which boasts a history spanning approximately 450 years, features a vibrant procession of palanquins (Prabhalu) representing the Ekadasha Rudras, which will travel from 11 neighbouring villages to Jagannathota.

A standout highlight of the celebration is the crossing of the Kaushika River by villagers transporting the palanquins from Gangalakurru and Gangalakurru Agraharam. Additionally, palanquins will also arrive from several other villages, including Vyaghreshwaram, K. Pedapudi, Irusumanda, and Vakkalanka. With expectations of attracting around 500,000 devotees and tourists, local authorities have made extensive preparations for the festival.

Special parking facilities have been established for visitors to Jagannathota, alongside planned traffic diversions to ensure smooth access. Essential amenities, such as drinking water and toilets, have been provided for the convenience of attendees. Enhanced security measures have been implemented to ensure safety during the festivities, and medical personnel are on standby as a precaution.

The local community holds a strong belief that the Prabhalu festival, now recognised as a state festival, has the potential to achieve international acclaim.