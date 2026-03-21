Prakasam investors’ meet in April

Ongole: Prakasam district Collector P Raja Babu announced that he would convene a special investors’ meeting next month, at the review meeting held with industrial department officials at his camp office in Ongole on Friday.

The meeting reviewed progress on key initiatives, including measures being taken for investors, who came forward to establish 10 industries under agreements reached at Visakhapatnam Investors’ Summit, efforts for entrepreneurs interested in setting up three industries following the State-level Investors’ Board meeting, and steps to establish Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME) parks in every Assembly constituency.

The Collector also directed the officials to develop a special plan to utilise the district’s vast land resources for industrial development, resolve revenue-related land issues promptly, and inform investors and industrial associations about APIIC-developed industrial plots. District Industries Centre General Manager Srinivasa Rao, APIIC Zonal Manager Madan, and NEDCAP officials attended the meeting.