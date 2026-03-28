Prakash Karat calls for united fight against imperialism

Vijayawada: CPM former general secretary Prakash Karat has called upon people to uphold the legacy of anti-imperialist struggles and unite against what he termed as aggressive actions by the United States and Israel.

CPM State Committee organised a seminar on ‘Imperialism and International Developments in the 21st Century’ at MB Vignana Kendram in Vijayawada on Friday. Karat released a book on imperialism authored by Prabhat Patnaik during the event.

Karat urged the public to mobilise and resist the ongoing US–Israel war against Iran, describing it as unjust and immoral. He criticised the Union government for not condemning the attacks and alleged that it had compromised India’s independent foreign policy by aligning with the United States. Karat said imperialist nations, facing economic crises, are attempting to exploit developing countries to sustain their dominance. He pointed out that the US has engaged in military interventions in countries such as Iraq, Libya and Syria, and is now targeting Iran with the support of Israel. He noted that Iran has been strongly resisting despite mounting pressure, impacting global oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. The CPM leader also remarked that India’s response to global conflicts has been ‘disappointing’ and urged people to expose such policies and build public opinion against them.

The seminar was presided over by CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao and featured speeches by academician Prof Anji Reddy, former MLC KS Lakshmana Rao and other leaders on topics including global economic challenges, socialism and emerging authoritarian trends in India. A resolution condemning imperialist aggression and calling for solidarity with affected nations was adopted. The seminar also observed condolences for victims of the recent Markapur bus accident.