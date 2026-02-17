  1. Home
President Draupadi Murmu Arrives in Visakhapatnam for Naval Events

  • Created On:  17 Feb 2026 6:45 PM IST
Visakhapatnam: President Draupadi Murmu has arrived in Visakhapatnam, landing at INS Dega, where she was welcomed by Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Minister Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, MP Sribharat, Mayor Peela Srinivas, and senior officials. The President will attend the International Warship Review-2026 off the coast of Visakhapatnam on February 18. The event will feature a display of naval strength and manoeuvres.

Following this, the President will participate in the Milan International City Parade on February 19, showcasing naval and cultural displays. On February 20, she will attend the Iron Convoy of Chiefs, a major naval parade involving senior maritime leaders. These events highlight India’s maritime prowess and strengthen international naval cooperation.

President Draupadi MurmuVisakhapatnam VisitInternational Warship Review 2026Milan International City ParadeIndia Maritime Strength
