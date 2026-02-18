President Draupadi Murmu Highlights Navy’s Role at International Fleet Review

Indian President Draupadi Murmu emphasised the vital role of the Navy in safeguarding the country's coastal interests and ensuring maritime trade stability. She made these remarks during the International Fleet Review (IFR) off the coast of Visakhapatnam, which commenced on Wednesday.

As the chief guest, President Murmu took part in the event, along with Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. The President was greeted with a naval salute and subsequently sailed on the INS Sumedha with the other dignitaries.

The fleet review saw the participation of 19 foreign ships from various countries, 45 vessels from the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, Merchant Navy, and nine research ships. A total of 71 warships paraded in six rows, showcasing maritime strength and international naval cooperation.