President Droupadi Murmu pays tributes to Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi

  • Created On:  22 Nov 2025 1:33 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu took part in the Sri Sathya Sai Centenary Celebrations, held in the spiritual town of Puttaparthi. During her visit, she paid her respects at the Sathya Sai Mahasamadhi located in Sai Kulwant Hall.

Accompanying the President were Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh, who provided a grand reception upon her arrival at the Puttaparthi airport. The event is a significant occasion marking the centenary of the revered spiritual leader Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

Droupadi MurmuSri Sathya Sai BabaPuttaparthiCentenary CelebrationsChandrababu Naidu

