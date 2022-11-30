President Droupadi Murmu to attend Navy Day fete as chief guest

Visakhapatnam: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Andhra Pradesh to take part in the Navy Day's celebrations scheduled on December 4.

This would be her maiden visit to the state after assuming office as the President of India. Being the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, she would be attending the celebrations as the chief guest.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy are also expected to attend the fete.

The Indian Navy is all set to celebrate the Navy Day on December 4 in Visakhapatnam with a solemn ceremony to honour the valiant sailors who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the country.

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta will lay a wreath at the 'Victory at Sea' War Memorial.

The Navy Day commemorates Victory at Sea in the 1971 war in which the Indian Navy's missile boats carried out a devastating attack on Karachi Harbour.

The Indian Navy would celebrate the day along with the citizens of Vizag with an 'Operational Demonstration' (op demo) in the evening to showcase the might of the Indian Naval ships, submarines, aircraft and Special Forces.

Several dignitaries from the Central and state governments are expected to participate in the event which will be hosted by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar.

People will be able to view the manoeuvres by the ships, submarines, helicopters, different types of aircraft, a simulated beach assault by marine commandos, skydiving followed by a band performance at the RK Beach. The op demo will culminate with a sunset ceremony and illumination by ships at anchorage. About 15 ships, including ships from other Naval Commands and 25 aircraft are scheduled to take part in the event. A short musical performance by the acclaimed musical trio Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy is scheduled.

During the rehearsals scheduled on December 4, many aircraft will be flying over RK Beach. To ensure smooth conduct of the display and for air safety, the public as well as residents of the area are requested to maintain the beach litter-free and avoid bringing food items to the venue.