President Droupadi Murmu to visit Puttaparthi for centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba

President of India, Draupadi Murmu, is set to visit Puttaparthi today to participate in the centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba. Following the festivities, she will pay her respects at the Sri Sathya Sai Samadhi before attending the graduation ceremony at the university.

Murmu arrived in Hyderabad on Friday, where she spent the night in the city. Preparations for her visit to Puttaparthi have been finalised, with heavy security measures implemented to ensure her safety.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will bid farewell to the President in Hyderabad before she departs for Puttaparthi.