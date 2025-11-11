President Murmu to visit Tirupati, Tirumala on Nov 20, 21

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar and Superintendent of Police L Subba Rayudu have directed all departments to make foolproof arrangements for President Droupadi Murmu’s two-day visit to Tirupati district on November 20 and 21, underlining that not even minor lapses would be tolerated.

At a review meeting held on Monday, the Collector detailed the President’s itinerary and instructed officials to ensure perfect coordination across departments. According to the schedule, the President will arrive at Renigunta Airport at 3.25 pm on November 20 and travel by road to Tiruchanur, where she will offer prayers to Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru at 3.55 pm. Following the visit, she will leave Tiruchanur at 4.30 pm. and reach Sri Padmavathi Guest House in Tirumala by 5.20 pm, where she will stay overnight.

On the following day, November 21, President Murmu will visit Sri Varaha Swamy Temple at 9.20 am, and later have darshan of Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala temple at 10 am. After the visit, she will depart Tirumala at 10.50 am and reach Tirupati Airport by 11.50 am to return to Hyderabad.

The Collector instructed officials from various departments to ensure comprehensive arrangements. The Medical and Health Department has been directed to deploy specialist doctors, set up a safe room, and station advanced life support ambulances. Departments concerned must ensure fire and food safety, uninterrupted power supply by APSPDCL, proper sanitation, and the smooth movement of convoy vehicles. The airport authorities have been asked to make arrangements in the VIP lounge, while all protocol officers were told to execute their duties without any negligence.

SP Subba Rayudu said that the police department must maintain a high level of security throughout the visit and ensure there are no lapses in the bandobast arrangements. The review meeting was attended by Trainee Collector Sandeep Raghu Vanshi, Additional SP Ravi Manohar Ahari, District Revenue Officer G Narasimhulu, and other officials.