President's office dismisses TDP's petition on disqualification of MP Vijayasai Reddy

The Rajya Sabha member and YSRCP leader Vijayasai Reddy are known to be a key aide of chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy right from the party inception, which has led him to become the target of TDP.

Ever since the party has come to power, Vijayasai is looking after Delhi affairs. In this backdrop, Vijayasai who is not leaving any stone unturned hitting back at TDP and other opposition leaders through his Twitter handle. Hence he became the target to the Telugu Desam Party.

In this context, the Telugu Desam Party has also complained to the President to disqualify him as Member of Parliament. However, to the Telugu Desam Party's disappointment, the president office released a statement dismissing TDP's complaint.

Vijayasai Reddy has been appointed in Delhi as the representative of the AP government. However, the TDP sought disqualification of YSR Congress MP Vijayasai Reddy from the Rajya Sabha for allegedly holding an office of profit. The YSRCP-led state government on July 4 cancelled the June 22 order and brought an ordinance to bring the office of the special representative out of the office-of-profit bracket. Hence, the president office stated that there is no necessity to disqualify Vijayasai Reddy.