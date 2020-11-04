Priority to clean industries, says YS Jagan

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said priority should be given to setting up of pollution-free green industries in Visakhapatnam.

He conducted a review on State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) proposals on mega projects in the state at his Camp office here on Tuesday. The officials informed that Intelligent SEZ Ltd (Footwear Manufacturing) was planning to invest Rs 700 crore in two phases, at Inagaluru in Srikalahasti mandal of Chittoor district, which would employ 10,000 people. ATC AP Pvt Ltd (Off- Highway Tires) company at Achuthapuram SEZ will invest Rs 980 crore and provide employment to 2,000 people.

The proposal of Adani Enterprises Limited regarding setting up of Integrated Data Centre Park, Integrated IT and Business Park, Recreation Centre, along with proposals to set up a skill university at Madhurawada in Visakapatnam was also discussed. The company will invest Rs 14,634 crore and will employ a total of 24,990 people.

The officials explained the subsidies sought by the companies and the assistance expected from the government and the employment opportunities available through these companies.

Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Botcha Satyanarayana, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Gummanur Jayaram, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, industries special chief secretary Karikal Valaven, director of industries and commerce J Subramaniam and several senior officials from various departments attended the meet.