Private hospitals issue ultimatum on Universal Health Scheme

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Specialty Hospitals Association (ASHA) issued a strong ultimatum to the state government, stating that its member hospitals are not prepared to join, sign agreements, or provide services under the Universal Health Scheme unless long-pending dues are cleared and treatment package rates are revised.

Expressing deep concern over mounting financial distress, ASHA representatives said network hospitals under the NTR Vaidya Seva have been repeatedly voicing their grievances to the government for several months, but without any meaningful resolution. The decision was announced following ASHA’s state executive committee meeting held here on Tuesday.

Addressing the media after the meeting, ASHA president Dr K Vijayakumar and other office-bearers outlined their concerns and future course of action. They strongly objected to the government’s move to roll out the Universal Health Scheme without clarifying when and how previous dues would be settled. The association alleged that it was not consulted at any stage during the scheme’s design and that the framework lacks scientific and practical feasibility.

Dr Vijayakumar said that designing a large-scale public health programme requires more than clinical and administrative expertise. He emphasised that including ASHA members or even selected private hospital representatives in the planning committee would have resulted in a more practical and implementable model.

ASHA also disputed government claims that state package rates are better than those under central schemes. Representatives explained that central schemes cover only 20–30 per cent of the population, whereas the state scheme applies to nearly 100 percent, naturally requiring stronger financial structuring. Even so, members said several surgical packages remain financially unviable.

They further pointed out that while governments publicise medical assistance of up to Rs 25 lakh under schemes such as NTR Vaidya Seva or Aarogyasri, actual package allocations often fall far short. For example, when an implant alone costs Rs 60,000, the total surgery package becomes unsustainable.

ASHA stated that it had already submitted a scientifically prepared report on rational package pricing to the Health Commissioner and the NTR Vaidya Seva Trust CEO. Responding to criticism over accepting One-Time Settlement (OTS) proposals despite losses, ASHA leaders said hospitals are operating under severe financial strain, struggling with rising interest burdens and operational costs.

They also expressed dissatisfaction over the government’s latest proposal, which offers release of Rs 1,000 crore if hospitals provide discounts, while the remaining dues would be paid at an unspecified future date. ASHA alleged that hospitals are being forced into accepting whatever payments are offered just to stay operational.

Warning that policies are weakening a scheme originally meant to provide quality healthcare to the poor, ASHA cautioned that the long-term burden of medical expenses may ultimately fall on the public.

ASHA secretary Dr Avinash and executive members Dr Nagamalleswara Rao, Dr Giri, and Dr. Narayana Rao were also present at the press conference.