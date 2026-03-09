Probe into Parakamani case stalls months after witness found dead

Tirupati: The investigation into the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Parakamani case has shown little movement in recent months following the mysterious death of former TTD Assistant Vigilance and Security Officer Y Satish Kumar, whose body was found near railway tracks in Anantapur district late last year.

With more than 100 days having passed since the incident, questions are being raised about the pace of the probe and whether the case has lost momentum.

Satish Kumar, who was serving as an inspector with the Guntakal Government Railway Police, was discovered dead near the railway tracks close to Tadipatri on November 10.

The timing of his death drew immediate attention, as he had been scheduled to appear before Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials in Tirupati on the same day for questioning related to the reinvestigation of the Parakamani case.

The officer held a significant position in the earlier proceedings connected to the case. He was both the complainant and a key witness and had also played a role in facilitating a compromise between the accused, CV Ravi Kumar, and authorities during Lok Adalat proceedings held in Tirupati.

The settlement eventually resulted in the closure of the Parakamani case in September 2023.

The matter was revived after a Tirupati-based journalist approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking further examination of the case.

Acting on the petition, the High Court directed the CID to reopen the investigation and asked the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to scrutinise the assets of the accused.

The reinvestigation had only just begun when Satish Kumar’s death occurred under suspicious circumstances.

Initial postmortem findings reportedly suggested the possibility of foul play, prompting the Anantapur district police to form multiple special investigation teams to probe the incident.

Investigators also examined whether there could be any connection between his death and developments in the Parakamani case, though no major breakthroughs have been officially announced so far.

As weeks have turned into months since the incident, Satish Kumar’s family members have expressed growing concern over the lack of visible progress in the investigation.

They fear the case may gradually fade from public attention unless authorities expedite the probe and provide clarity on the circumstances surrounding his death as well as the status of the Parakamani reinvestigation.