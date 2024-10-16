  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Prof Petasri to attend int’l conference in Vietnam

Prof Petasri to attend int’l conference in Vietnam
x
Highlights

Tirupati: Prof Peta Srinivasulu Reddy (Petasri) of SV University will be visiting Vietnam to take part in an international conference from October 21...

Tirupati: Prof Peta Srinivasulu Reddy (Petasri) of SV University will be visiting Vietnam to take part in an international conference from October 21 to 23.

The conference titled ‘International conference on emerging trends and innovations (ICETI-2024)’ will be held at National University of Arts Education in Vietnam in which Petasri will present a paper on ‘Folk arts of sacred Tirupati in AP in India’. He earlier visited Australia, China, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan among others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick