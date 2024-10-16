Prof Petasri to attend int’l conference in Vietnam

Tirupati: Prof Peta Srinivasulu Reddy (Petasri) of SV University will be visiting Vietnam to take part in an international conference from October 21 to 23.

The conference titled ‘International conference on emerging trends and innovations (ICETI-2024)’ will be held at National University of Arts Education in Vietnam in which Petasri will present a paper on ‘Folk arts of sacred Tirupati in AP in India’. He earlier visited Australia, China, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan among others.