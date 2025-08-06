Promote breastfeeding culture, urges ICDS Project Director Vijaya

Kurnool: As part of World Breastfeeding Week celebrations, an awareness programme was organised on Tuesday at Anganwadi Centre-3, Bapuji Nagar, located in KVR Gardens, Kurnool. The event focused on creating a supportive environment for breastfeeding and highlighted the crucial role of family members in encouraging this practice. Mothers were felicitated, and participants collectively pledged to promote and practice exclusive breastfeeding.

Speaking on the occasion, ICDS Project Director P Vijaya stated that the State government, through the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), is providing nutritious food to pregnant and lactating women to ensure maternal and child well-being.

She stated that regular consumption of this supplementary nutrition can help prevent anemia and other health issues in both mothers and children.

She also underlined that mother’s milk is equivalent to nectar for newborns and recommended exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months, followed by appropriate complementary feeding. She further urged family members, particularly husbands and in-laws, to provide emotional and practical support to lactating mothers by ensuring nutritious meals and adequate rest.

The event concluded with the felicitation of two healthy lactating mothers with flowers and fruits.

Among those present were CDPO Anuradha, EO Rajeswari, Supervisor Varalakshmi, Anganwadi workers, helpers, and a large number of women beneficiaries.