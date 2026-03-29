Prompt grievance redressal stressed at TUDA review

Tirupati: A high-level review meeting was held at the TUDA office on Saturday under the chairmanship of TUDA Chairman C. Divakar Reddy. Amaravati DTCP Director B. Srinivasulu, along with senior officials from TUDA and the Vijayawada Head Office, attended the meeting.

The Chairman directed officials to clear all pending files on a war footing and ensure their disposal by the end of this month. He stressed the need for timely and transparent processing of public applications, cautioning against delays.

The meeting also reviewed unauthorised layouts and illegal developments. Officials were instructed to take strict action against violations of layout and building norms and firmly deal with proposals that contravene rules.

DTCP Director Srinivasulu urged officers to promptly address public complaints related to DPMS, LRS and TDR, emphasising quick grievance redressal to avoid inconvenience to citizens. Highlighting governance priorities, the Chairman said public satisfaction, welfare and transparency remain key objectives. He called on officials to work responsibly, avoid procedural delays and expedite development activities.

He also announced plans to involve civil engineering students from engineering and polytechnic colleges in TUDA’s development works through a structured programme, providing them practical exposure while contributing to urban planning. The review covered ongoing development works in TUDA limits and the status of layout and building permissions. Officials were asked to ensure rule compliance while expediting approvals.

Deputy Director (Vijayawada Head Office) Rangaraju, Pavan, Raju, TUDA CPO Devi Kumari and TUDA Secretary Dr N.V. Sreekanth Babu were present.