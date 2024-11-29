Protection Against Crop Losses: Dec 31 last date for Fasal Bima Yojna

Vijayawada: NTR district collector G Lakshmisha has instructed the district officials to create awareness on the implementation of Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana.

He organised a meeting on Thursday with the district officials and explained the benefits of PMFBY. He said the insurance will give protection to the farmers and they get compensation for the crop damages caused by natural calamities. He said farmers may get insurance for the crops of paddy, Bengal gram and maize and announced the premium to be paid by the farmers.

Lakshmisha along with other officials released a poster on implementation of PMFBY. He said December 31 is the last date for enrolling of names and further details can be obtained from Rythu Seva Kendram or village/ward secretariats.

He said the enrollment of names started for the next Rabi season in the district. He said the PMFBY is very useful to get compensation during the crop loss caused by natural calamities.

NTR district joint collector Nidhi Meena and officials of the agriculture, horticulture and other departments and farmers attended the review meeting.