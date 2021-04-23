Protesting Ongole Dairy workers obstruct AMUL milk vehicles

Ongole: The employees and workers of the Ongole Milk Producers Company Limited, who opted for a voluntary retirement scheme- 2020, obstructed the AMUL milk vehicles entering the Ongole Dairy, demanding for the clearance of dues on Thursday.

The Ongole rural CI and his staff took a few of the dairy workers into custody and cleared the place. As part of their agitation on the 58th day, the workers agitating at the Ongole Dairy gates stopped the vehicles and obstructed the entry raising slogans.

The police took the workers entered into an argument with them into custody and removed them from the spot. The employees' representatives G Narayana Rao, M Srinivasa Rao, Ch Rambabu, Katuri Srinu, G Raghavarao and others demanded the dairy to clear the PRC dues from June 2, 2014, to March 31, 2015, DA dues from January 1, 2015, EPF from November 2018, pending salaries from June 2020, surrender leave dues for the last 4 years, leave encashment, increment dues, LIC, credit society dues, IR, gratuity and GIS dues along with the VRS- 2020 package immediately.

They requested the dairy management, district officials and public representatives to do justice to them. They said that the employees and workers along with their family members including the children will continue to participate in the agitation until their demands are met and payments are made to them.