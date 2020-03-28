Provide better marketing facilities to farmers says Chittoor Collector N B Guptha

Chittoor: District Collector N Bharat Guptha directed the officials of agriculture and other departments to take steps to provide better marketing facilities for the sale of produce by farmers in the district. Due to imposition of lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, farmers have been facing certain. The officials of the departments like Agriculture , Animal Husbandry, Sericulture and Horticulture should strive to protect the interests of farmers, he said.



He addressed a video conference at Collectorate here on Friday with the heads of agriculture allied departments and asked the officials to take steps to ensure reasonable price for the produce of the farmers. Farmers are facing difficulties to sell away their produce due to lack of demand . Transport facilities should be provided and the restrictions for transportation of produce should be relaxed, he said.

He further said that permission would be accorded for opening the pesticide and seed outlets between 6am to 1pm every day. The village secretaries should note down the loss of grain of each farmer and inform to the Agricultural department for providing assistance to them, he added. V R Chandra Mouli, Joint Collector 2, Vijayakumar, Joint Director of Agriculture , Venkatrao , JD Animal Husbandry , Srinivasulu , JD , Sericulture and others were present .