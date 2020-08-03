Provide medicines, food to those under home quarantine, Andhra Pradesh government told: APUCF

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Urban Citizens Federation (APUCF) demanded here on Monday that the State government provide medicines, food and financial help to the persons in home quarantine.



Ch Babu Rao, convener of the Federation, addressing the media recalled that the government was suggesting people afflicted with Covid-19 to stay at home and get medical help. He alleged that the officials were insisting on people to stay home for treatment though they have no facilities at home.

Though the people are staying home, the officials are not supplying medicines to them and people are suffering since the medicines were not available at the medical shops. The representatives of APUCF brought this issue to the notice of the officials at various districts like Vizianagaram several times, he said.

The government says that it is spending Rs 500 per day for the afflicted persons in the Covid hospitals for providing food. However, it is sad that the same facility or financial help was not being provided to the persons in home quarantine. The doctors are supposed to provide medical care to the persons in home quarantine regularly but in many areas, this is not being done, he pointed out.

Babu Rao demanded the government, Minister for Health and higher officials to intervene in the issue and set things right for the persons in home quarantine. They should also be provided with masks, sanitisers and medicines. They should be given Rs 7,000 for 14 days of home quarantine for food expenses.

APUCF also demanded hiring of marriage halls, schools and others in all Assembly constituencies to provide quarantine facilities to the persons who have no such facilities at their homes.