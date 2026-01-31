Prudhvi’s hat-trick leads Godavari FC to 3-2 win in AP Super Cup

Anantapur: A scintillating hat-trick by Prudhvi powered Godavari FC to a thrilling 3-2 victory over Kolleru FC in the AP Super Cup Football Tournament at the RDT Stadium on Friday.

Prudhvi set the tone early, opening the scoring in the fifth minute before doubling the lead in the 40th minute to put Godavari FC firmly in control.

He completed a memorable hat-trick with a breathtaking solo effort around the 45th minute, a goal that stood out as one of the finest moments of the tournament so far. Despite a spirited fightback by Kolleru FC, Godavari FC held their nerve to seal a hard-fought win.

The victory lifted the defending champions to third place in the standings, strengthening their position as strong contenders for a second successive title.

With four matches remaining in the round-robin league, the team appears well placed to mount a decisive push for the top spot.

The AP Super Cup is among the highest prize-money football tournaments in the country, offering a total prize purse of Rs 10 lakh. Eight teams-Coromandel, Kolleru, Penna, Godavari, Visakha, Vamsadhara, Nallamala and Thungabhadra are competing, each representing a region of Andhra Pradesh. The tournament follows a round-robin format, with the final scheduled for February 4. All matches are being streamed live on YouTube via AP Super Cup 2026 (apfa_official).