Public advised to take precautions against rising summer heat

Tirupati: District Joint Collector R Govinda Rao unveiled an awareness banner on precautions to prevent heat waves and heat stroke. The Medical and Health Department brought out the banner to create awareness among the public about safety measures during the summer season as temperatures continue to rise significantly.

On this occasion, District Medical and Health Officer Dr V Balakrishna Naik informed the public about the dangers of heat stroke and the precautions that need to be taken.

He said that prolonged exposure to extreme heat can lead to heat stroke, which may become a serious health problem if not addressed promptly. He explained that symptoms of heat stroke include dizziness, weakness, high body temperature, absence of sweating, vomiting, nausea, rapid heartbeat and, in severe cases, loss of consciousness. The Health Department advised people to avoid going outdoors between 12 noon and 3 pm and to drink plenty of fluids such as water, buttermilk and coconut water to stay hydrated.

People were also advised to wear light-coloured and loose clothing, cover their heads with a cap or cloth while going outside and take special care of children and elderly persons during the hot weather.

In case of an emergency, officials advised that the affected person should be moved to a cool place, the body should be cooled using cold water and the person should be shifted immediately to the nearest hospital for treatment.