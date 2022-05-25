Public meet on social justice in Rajamahendravaram on May 27

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Minister for Information and Public Relations and district in-charge Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna said that social justice is being implemented in the State. 'Samajika Nyaya Vijayabheri' bus yatra will be held in the State from May 26 to 29 and it will reach Rajahmundry on May 27, he said.

The Minister inspected arrangements on the premises of Municipal Stadium here on Tuesday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the yatra will be held with 25,000 people without any traffic problems. People from various constituencies in Konaseema, Kakinada and East Godavari districts will come in buses to the conference to be held on the occasion. The yatra will conclude on May 29 in Anantapur. Public meetings have been arranged at four places in the State.

MLA Jakkampudi Raja, city YSRCP president N Srinivas, Traffic DSPs KVN Varaprasad, Santosh, South Zone DSP M Srilatha, Traffic CI Ramani participated.