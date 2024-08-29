Purandeshwari says no decision made on joining of YSRCP leaders in BJP

BJP Andhra Pradesh President D. Purandeshwari stated that her party has no current information regarding the potential joining of YSRCP MPs into the BJP. This statement comes amidst ongoing discussions about the possible integration of leaders from other parties.

While speaking at a meeting with BJP leaders, Purandeshwari clarified that a decision on joining of Kollam Gangi Reddy in the BJP has yet to be made. She emphasized that any members would need to agree with the party's principles before making the switch. This policy will similarly apply to members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) and Rajya Sabha members coming from YSRCP.

Reddy also noted that negative propaganda by the India alliance led to a reduction of 50-60 seats for the BJP in the general elections. She highlighted that while the BJP boasts 18 crore members nationwide, Andhra Pradesh alone has 35 lakh members.

Purandeshwari revealed that membership registration for the party will commence on September 2nd, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to register as the first member. Following his lead, the membership drive will roll out across the country. The party leaders urged dedicated efforts to increase membership registration within the state. Additionally, Purandeshwari mentioned that discussions are ongoing in the alliance regarding nominated posts in Andhra Pradesh.