Purandeswari inspects cyclone-hit crops

Anaparthi: MP Daggubati Purandeswari on Friday toured cyclone-affected areas in Anaparthi Assembly constituency and inspected crop fields damaged by Cyclone Arnab in Pandalapaka and Polamuru villages of Biccavolu mandal.

During her visit, she interacted with farmers and enquired about the extent of crop damage caused by the cyclone and heavy rains. She expressed concern over the losses suffered by farmers, whose crops were damaged just before harvest, leaving them with a heavy financial burden after investing considerable time and money.

Purandeswari appreciated the district administration for taking precautionary measures based on advance cyclone warnings, including clearing fallen tree branches and shifting people from vulnerable areas to safer locations.

She expressed her condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the cyclone and stressed the need to extend adequate assistance to affected farmers to help them overcome their losses.

She said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan had responded to the cyclone damage and were taking steps to extend assistance to farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also responded positively and assured all possible support to Andhra Pradesh, she said.

Purandeswari assured the affected farmers that she would take their problems and losses to the notice of the government and strive to ensure that they received the necessary assistance. MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy also participated.