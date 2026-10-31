- Will electoral responsibility be prioritised over leisure plans during this poll
- Paid holiday declared on Nov 1 for GVMC elections
- Foot-tapping tracks blare out all day as contestants canvass hard
- Heavy rainfall expected on Nov 2, 3
- 468 tables for GMC ballot counting
- 308 polling stations in 4 municipalities
- Poll-related local holidays declared
- 36,351 police personnel deployed for local body polls
Purandeswari inspects cyclone-hit crops
In Short
During her visit, she interacts with farmers and enquires about the extent of crop damage caused by the cyclone and heavy rains
Anaparthi: MP Daggubati Purandeswari on Friday toured cyclone-affected areas in Anaparthi Assembly constituency and inspected crop fields damaged by Cyclone Arnab in Pandalapaka and Polamuru villages of Biccavolu mandal.
During her visit, she interacted with farmers and enquired about the extent of crop damage caused by the cyclone and heavy rains. She expressed concern over the losses suffered by farmers, whose crops were damaged just before harvest, leaving them with a heavy financial burden after investing considerable time and money.
Purandeswari appreciated the district administration for taking precautionary measures based on advance cyclone warnings, including clearing fallen tree branches and shifting people from vulnerable areas to safer locations.
She expressed her condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the cyclone and stressed the need to extend adequate assistance to affected farmers to help them overcome their losses.
She said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan had responded to the cyclone damage and were taking steps to extend assistance to farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also responded positively and assured all possible support to Andhra Pradesh, she said.
Purandeswari assured the affected farmers that she would take their problems and losses to the notice of the government and strive to ensure that they received the necessary assistance. MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy also participated.
CEC ‘Public Impeachment’ Bid Put Off; Amit Shah Throws Down Challenge: Govt Ready for Special Session
FM Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi over remarks on IDBI Bank stake sale
Emotional Connect, Political Punch: 'Apna Narendra Bhai' in Gujarat
SIR deadline extended in AP and Telangana
‘Daya Karo, Soniaji!’ Delhi Chamber Makes an Emotional Appeal
Heavy rain alert issued to AP, Telangana amid expected low pressure