Purandeswari’s New Delhi trip intended to protect Naidu, alleges Ambati

Vijayawada: Minister for Irrigation Ambati Rambabu alleged that BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari went to New Delhi to seek the help of BJP Central leaders and secure release of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu from the prison in Rajamahendravaram.

However, the efforts of Purandeswari to save her brother-in-law failed to yield any result, the Minister said while addressing a media conference at the YSRCP State office in Tadepalli. He alleged that Purandeswari sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s intervention for the release of Naidu.

He said it was unfortunate that Purandeswari was trying to protect Naidu while serving as BJP State president.

Referring to Purandeswari’s demand for a CBI inquiry into the “liquor scam” in the State, he asked how a liquor scam can happen when the liquor sales in AP are low now when compared to the Naidu’s regime.

Ambati criticised JSP chief Pawan Kalyan for his lack of consistency on various issues. He alleged that Pawan formed the Jana Sena Party in 2013 only to protect the interests of TDP and has turned into a “package star.”

He said Pawan is confusing people by changing his stands on different issues and trying to mortgage Kapu community to TDP.

Stating that people understand the politics being pursued by Pawan, the Minister exuded confidence that people of the State would extend their support to the welfare-oriented Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government.