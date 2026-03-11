QR-coded Pattadar passbooks to prevent land grabbing: Anam

Nellore: Endowment Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy reiterated the coalition government’s commitment to protecting farmers’ lands and said the government has introduced technologically advanced Pattadar passbooks with Rayal Seal QR Code to prevent land grabbing.

As part of the Mee Bhoomi - Mee Hakku programme, the minister distributed Pattadar passbooks said the initiative was taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to ensure greater security and transparency in land ownership.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramanarayana Reddy said the newly designed pass books contain comprehensive details of the land owned by farmers and are equipped with a QR Code. By scanning the QR Code, farmers can easily access the complete details and present status of their farmland. With the introduction of this advanced system, it would be highly difficult for land grabbers to illegally occupy lands, he said.

The minister criticised the Pattadar Pass Books issued by the previous government, describing them as “Invalid Notes”. He alleged that about 30 lakh pass books were distributed just before the 2024 elections only to attract the attention of farmers. In contrast, he said the present pass books have legal validity and are comparable to currency issued by the Reserve Bank of India as they ensure clear ownership rights for farmers.

Ramanarayana Reddy also said that the coalition government’s Super Six assurances have become a “Super Hit” among the people and affirmed that all the promises would be implemented and continued at any cost.

During the programme, the minister inaugurated a cement road constructed at a cost of Rs 18 lakh and laid the foundation for six Gokulam sheds in the village. Responding to requests from villagers, he sanctioned construction of compound walls for the Gangamma Thalli temple and Shadi Manjil on the spot.

Earlier, the minister distributed Rs 8.50 lakh cheques to beneficiaries under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in the village. Atmakur RDO Pavani and party leaders were present.