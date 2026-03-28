QR feedback system rolled out for review of secretariats performance

Vijayawada: Thestate government has initiated steps to assess the performance of Swarna Gram and Ward Secretariats by introducing a QR code-based public feedback system. Swarna Gramam and Swarna Wardu department director M Siva Prasad issued a circular to all district collectors, directing them to implement the new mechanism.

As part of the initiative, the Organisation Performance Tracking System (OPTS) is being rolled out to improve the quality of services provided at village and ward secretariats. district collectors have been instructed to closely monitor the implementation of the system.

Under the new system, QR code-based feedback posters will be displayed at all Swarna Gram and Ward Secretariat offices. Citizens visiting these offices can scan the QR code using their smartphones and submit feedback on the services provided. Secretariat staff have been directed to log in to the OPTS portal (https://epts.ap.gov.in/opts/login) and download the QR code posters in PDF format for display.

The posters are to be prominently placed at entry points, waiting areas, service counters and notice boards. Larger offices have been asked to install multiple posters and encourage citizens to provide feedback. Officials have also been instructed to maintain confidentiality of login credentials.

Once scanned, the QR code opens a web page where citizens can respond to three multiple-choice questions regarding staff performance, service satisfaction and staff availability. Users are required to submit their name and mobile number after selecting their responses.

The feedback collected will be reviewed at the state level by senior officials, and strict action will be taken against offices that fail to adhere to service standards. District Collectors have been asked to personally oversee the process. Officials believe that the initiative will enhance transparency and accountability in government services and improve overall service delivery.However, the move has drawn opposition from employees of Swarna Gram and Ward Secretariats. Staff unions have questioned why the OPTS system is being implemented exclusively in these offices while other government departments are not included. They have expressed strong objection to the initiative and demanded reconsideration.