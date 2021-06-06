Quality power enables to treat Covid patients on time: Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said that the uninterrupted power supply provided by APSPDCL has enabled the district administration to run labs efficiently and able to conduct 7,500 to 8,000 tests on an average per day.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, the collector said the district has 1,10,037 fully recovered cases and 10,962 people were under hospital treatment. He informed the Secretary (Energy) Srikant Nagulapalli and H Haranatha Rao, CMD APSPDCL that the uninterrupted power supply enabled the district administration to run labs efficiently.

"Increasing the testing capacities, running the RT-PCR and TRUNAT labs in three shifts, declaring test results within 24 hours of collecting samples are the most important steps in covid management," informed the collector. The Collector also stated that they were using around 355 oxygen concentrators to provide immediate life support in all moderate cases, where the saturation levels are falling below 90. Apart from the 33 hospitals, 11 Covid care centres were setup in the district and were making extensive use of this equipment besides the conventional oxygen cylinders, he said.

The district administration has put serious efforts to set up an additional 13KL tank at the Government General Hospital and another 13KL tank at the Narayana Medical College.

For monitoring the movement of Liquid Medical Oxygen to all Covid hospitals in real time, a separate war room was created in the district Covid control room, the Collector explained.