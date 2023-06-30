Question the irregularities, otherwise the system will rotten Pawan Kalyan called people in Bhimavaram meeting

Bhimavaram: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan made it clear that if people tolerate irregularities and forget to question them, the system is rotten. He addressed the Varahi Vijayatra meeting held at Bhimavaram on Friday night. He said that Janasena has been fighting democratically on public issues for almost a decade. He said that he did not think that he had lost in the last election in Bhimavaram. He said that if he had lost, such great popularity would not have been seen here today.

While the meeting was going on, Pawan noticed the ambulance coming on the road and appealed to the fans to stop the speech and give way to it. Pawan congratulated the activists and sent the ambulance ahead. After a while, another ambulance arrived and gave way to it too. Pawan asked with a smile whether there are really patients in it.

He said that people's safety and youth employment are the objectives of Janasena. He appealed to all to think beyond the boundaries of caste. He said that without struggle even the seed will not germinate. He also said that Janasena has also been standing in the field of public struggle for ten years.

Pawan said that if Chief Minister Jagan's visit happens, even the trees cry and fight in silence. He criticized that even if the CM goes in a helicopter, they are cutting green trees. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has been accused of cutting the livelihood of 30 lakh construction workers and being responsible for the forced death of 32 workers. Jagan Reddy has no moral right to talk about class war, he said.

Pawan Kalyan said that the YSRCP government, which deceived people in the name of complete prohibition, is now running on alcohol. He said that he knows that complete prohibition of alcohol is not feasible. He clarified that after Janasena comes to power, they will sell liquor at old prices. A certain percentage of the income from alcohol will be allocated to the toddy tappers. He also said that alcohol will be completely banned in places where women are asked for it.

Pawan Kalyan said that the society is a combination of 3200 castes. He warned that 190 people belonging to one caste would not agree to rule all these castes. Dominance by one caste is unconstitutional. Jagan wants to remove those words from the name of the YSRCP, which does not do any good for farmers, labor, and youth. He assured people that he will work for them like a laborer.