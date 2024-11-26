Live
Just In
R Sadasivam takes charge as Nayi Brahmin corporation chief
Highlights
Tirupati: BC leader from the pilgrim city Rudrakoti Sadasivam took charge as Nayi Brahmin Corporation Chairman in Vijayawada on Monday.
Corporation joint Managing Director Umadevi administered oath of office and secrecy to Rudrakoti Sadasivam at a programme at corporation office. Earlier, Sadasivam along with Nayi Brahmin leaders, came in a rally to the office. Many BC leaders and Nayi Brahmin leaders congratulated Sadasivam after he assumed office.
