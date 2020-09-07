Racharla ASI dies of Coronavirus

Kurnool: An Assistant Sub Inspector of police died while undergoing treatment for coronavirus at a hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Bondili Harinath Singh,59, a resident of Atmakur town. According to ASI family members, the deceased was working at Racharla police station in Peauply mandal.

Though Bondili Harinath Singh is working at Racharla police station, the ASI is staying at Veldurthy with his family members. For some time, he was suffering from a cough and fever. He was tested for Covid but the results yielded negative.

Despite negative results his health condition began deteriorating and the family members shifted him to a hospital in Hyderabad. When the hospital authorities conducted tests, the reports yielded positive results.

He was admitted and was under doctors' observation for a period of 10 days. Unfortunately, he could not cope with the medications and breathed his last on Saturday. His body was brought to his native place Atmakur. On learning about the death of Harinath Singh, Peauply Circle Inspector Rama Lingam and Racharla SI Nagesh extended their condolences to the bereaved family members.

The deceased was survived with wife Vidya Rani Bai and two daughters and a son.