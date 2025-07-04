Radhe Jaggi highlights significance of Indian weaves

Visakhapatnam: Interest in Indian textiles began when people around would share stories behind each weave, their origin, print, colours incorporated, and artisans who designed them, recalled Radhe Jaggi, renowned classical Bharatanatyam dancer and yoga practitioner.

At a session organised by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Ladies Organisation (FICCI FLO) in Visakhapatnam, Radhe Jaggi reflected on how her fascination for Indian weaves grew to a point where, for her wedding, she asked for a sari representing every weave from Andhra Pradesh. “I encourage women here to do the same. Learn about these weaves and pass the knowledge on to their daughters,” she suggested.

The conversation revolved around Radhe Jaggi’s upbringing as a spiritual leader and founder of Isha Foundation Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev’s daughter, her journey through dance, yoga and meditation, her work at project Samskriti, her passion for Indian weaves, and beyond. Elaborating about handlooms and their historical trace, Radhe Jaggi stressed upon the need to inculcate Indian fabrics in day-to-day clothing in order to protect tradition and weaves.

The session marked the first initiative of the newly-launched Vijayawada chapter of FICCI FLO in Visakhapatnam and the organisation intends to expand its presence across Andhra Pradesh by hosting programmes in entrepreneurship, mentoring and capacity building to women.

Chairperson of FICCI FLO Amrita Kumar, said, “The chapter brings together strong women from both Vizag and Vijayawada and when strong women come together, magic happens.” The session was conducted by Amrita Kumar and the chapter’s day chair Rajini Chitra. Among others, skill development and financial literacy, support for micro, small, and medium enterprises and women led startups, corporate leadership and governance training, promotion of women in creative industries are some of the key areas of focus of the FLO.