Rain adds to woes of Polavaram backwater-hit families

Rampachodavaram: While the residents of the Polavaram were moving to safer places to escape flood caused due to the backwater of Polavaram Project, incessant rains only added to their woes and made their life more difficult.

According to officials, tribal and non-tribal people of 17 villages have been evacuated so far with the rise in the water level in River Godavari and backwater from Polavaram project. Now rainwater is inundating the villages.

The AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has suspended boat rides in River Godavari following the rise in the flow of backwater. The floodwater gushed into the famous Gandi Pochamma temple in Goduru village of Devipatnam mandal. The water inundated the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and people are now becoming panicky owing to the surge of the whirling water. The temple officials closed the shrine and are not allowing the pilgrims or tourists into the temple.

Besides floodwater, the hissing snakes and mosquitoes are causing a lot of inconvenience and health problems to the people.

There are 44 villages in Devipatnam mandal. According to residents of R&R colonies, many houses are inundated. They are spending sleepless nights and leading an uncomfortable life. Children are also afraid of confronting poisonous snakes.

All sand dunes in the Godavari and also the shores of the river are submerged. The waters engulfed the villages already. A majority of people in the mandal have moved to other safer places and also nearby hillock areas. Though the construction of the houses in R&R colonies is not complete, some of the victims have occupied their unfinished houses as a temporary shelter to avoid the crisis.

The residents of the submerged villages who have been shifted to R&R colonies are facing to many problems due to floods. The State government constructed R&R colonies in Pothavaram, ChinnariGandi, Mulmetta, Meta street, Indukuru and Krishnudu Palem to provide shelter to the people of submerged villages.

The victims said that though their villages are under 41.25 contour, the backwater has already entered their villages and the agriculture fields.

According to officials, the cofferdam work in upstream of the project could be completed up to 42.5 meters by the end of July and the downstream works could be completed from 24-26 to 30 metres simultaneously. Backwater is flooding villages and already people of some villages have been evacuated and people of many villages are moving to the safer places and nearby hillock areas. The backwaters inundated Kothuru-Polavaram road and cut off the transport to the 19 villages of Polavaram mandal in the West Godavari district.

The proposed visit of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Polavaram Irrigation Project has been cancelled due to the bad weather conditions. According to officials, the Chief Minister will visit the Polavaram Project next week and inspect the ongoing works.

Rampachodavarram Sub-Collector Katta Simhachalam told 'The Hans India' that an amount of Rs 55 crore has been distributed to the Polavaram flood-affected people recently. The remaining amount of Rs 200 crore would be distributed to more than 2,000 affected people very shortly. He said that distribution will be made to such people who are ready with all the required documents legally. He said that he visited Talluru, Telpeperu, Pothavaram and other areas in Devipatnam mandal. He assured the tribals that basic amenities will be developed in the R&R colonies in the Rampa Agency.