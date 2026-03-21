Rain Alert Issued Across AP and Telangana for two days

The Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, forecasting light to moderate rainfall over the next two days due to the influence of a surface circulation system.

According to officials, several districts in Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive rainfall on Saturday, including Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, Kadapa, Tirupati, Chittoor, Polavaram, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Annamayya, Sri Sathya Sai, West Godavari and East Godavari.

The department has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of Palnadu, Markapuram, Kurnool, Nandyal, Prakasam and Nellore. For Sunday, light rain and lightning are expected in districts including Guntur, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, NTR, Krishna, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai and Anakapalli.

In recent days, weather conditions across the Telugu states have shown significant variation, with some regions experiencing high temperatures while others have received rainfall. The showers have brought partial relief from the intense heat that had gripped the region, with soaring temperatures and high humidity causing discomfort to residents.

Despite the current spell of rain, meteorological officials have cautioned that temperatures are likely to rise further over the next two months. Authorities have urged the public to remain alert, particularly in view of possible lightning strikes. Rainfall is also expected to continue in several districts of Telangana during this period.