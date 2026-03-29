Rain Alert Issued for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

The Meteorological Department has issued a rain warning for both states, with forecasts predicting rainfall over the next three days. A trough extending from Gangetic West Bengal to South Tamil Nadu has evolved into a system passing through North Odisha, South Chhattisgarh, Telangana, North Interior Karnataka, and South Tamil Nadu, persisting at 0.9 km altitude. Additionally, a surface circulation over Rayalaseema at 1.5 km altitude is influencing weather patterns. Under these systems, the Telugu-speaking states are expected to experience rainfall, with officials advising caution due to possible thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

*Weather Forecast for Telangana*

The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rainfall at isolated locations in Telangana today, tomorrow, and the following day. Temperatures are expected to remain steady for the next three days. The department warned of isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in some districts, urging residents to stay alert and avoid standing under trees or near electric poles.

*Rain Forecast for Andhra Pradesh*

A cyclonic circulation over South Interior Karnataka at 5.8 km altitude is expected to bring rainfall to Andhra Pradesh over the next three days. The Amaravati Meteorological Department predicts light to moderate rain or thundershowers in scattered areas, accompanied by gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 km/h. Temperatures are expected to remain stable across Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema. Officials have advised the public to remain vigilant amid shifting weather conditions, with sudden spells of rain and sunshine.