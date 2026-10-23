Rain alert issued to AP, Telangana amid expected trough 

A weather system over the Bay of Bengal has triggered advisories for the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. But the India Meteorological Department is yet to confirm the precise strength, course, and landing spot of the cyclone mentioned in some reports.

According to Prakhar Jain, managing director of the State Disaster Management Authority, a cyclonic circulation in the vicinity of Andaman Islands can give rise to a low-pressure formation over the south-eastern and adjacent east-central Bay of Bengal region. The system will likely move towards west-north-westerly direction and will intensify. People have been warned to be prepared, while fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea starting Sunday. Fishermen who are out in the sea have been asked to get back.

For Friday, 23 October, light to moderate rainfall, along with lightning at some places, is predicted in Manyam, Alluri, Kakinada, Eluru, Guntur, Markapuram, Prakasam, and Nellore districts, and also over the whole Rayalaseema region. Rain showers are also expected in other regions. Rain is predicted to occur in Rayalaseema on Sunday. There are chances of heavy rainfall in parts of the state for the next three days.

While moderate rains are expected in Telangana for two days.