Rain woes continue to haunt East Godavari district

Kakinada: Many low-lying areas in Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram and Amalapuram were submerged in the rainwater and the traffic movement also interpreted in the agency area because of incessant rains. Many trees uprooted on roads in the agency areas.

Low-lying areas in the cities were inundated with two feet of water stranded making it inconvenient for people to reach their destinations. Areas like Pratap Nagar, Sambamurthy Nagar, Dummulpet, Mootha Nagar, Jagannaickpur, 100 building centre and other areas in Kakinada were inundated with rain and drainage water.

The sea at Kakinada shore was very rough and the waves touch the Kakinada-Uppada road. Sea waves created havoc and the road abetting the sea area was totally damaged. The high tidal waves of the sea were causing panic to the local people.

In Konapapapet and U Kothapalli mandal, fishermen moved their boats to safer places. The seawater is overflowing on the road at Uppada. Some villages in U Kothapalli mandal remained inundated and residents were forced to leave their homes due to damage from rainwater.

Officials temporarily closed the Kakinada-Uppada -Addaripet beach road. District administration has warned the people not to visit the place in view of the high tidal waves causing a threat to the visitors. They also advised people to be vigilant in view of the swelling waters.

As per the instruction of District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy, police and revenue officials are monitoring the situation.

People in low-lying areas faced a lot of hardship owing to the failure of the power supply in Kakinada and Amalapuram. During these heavy rains transformers were blasted. In some parts of Kakinada like Pratap Nagar, Mallayya Agraharam, Gandhinagar, Jagannaickpur, Kakinada Rural and other areas power supply was not restored.

In view of lack of prior intimation regarding non power supply people felt unhappy. And the concerned officials are still repairing the damaged electrical poles.

The canals are overflowing resulting in a building-cum-unauthorized timber depot collapsed at Ramavaram village of Jaggampet mandal on Wednesday morning. According to sources, in the aftermath of depression in the Bay of Bengal, there was extensive flooding of roads in the district and normal life was adversely affected.

Many of the reservoirs like Yeleru, Pampa, Suddagadda, Maddigadda, Subbareddy Sagar received huge inflows and the officials discharged surplus waters to the nearby canals. Yeleru reservoir surplus waters are flowing into Polavaram canal and then the waters entering into Pushkara canal, resulting in developing a breach to Pushkara canal at Ramavaram village in Jaggampet mandal.

According to the officials as many as 4,435 people have been evacuated to the relief camps. Due to rains, crops in 29,363 hectares of agricultural land and 1,287 hectares in horticulture lands were damaged in the district.