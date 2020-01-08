Trending :
Rains likely in Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh in next 24 hours

Highlights

The Indian Meteorological Department has said that there could be slight to moderate rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh in next 24 hours. According to IMD the high-speed winds blowing towards the coastal line from East and North East.

With the decrease of winds, South coastal and Rayalaseema have experienced sporadic rains. Until Tuesday evening, one centimetre of rainfall was recorded in the Markapuram and Daadithota.

The weather forecast says that there would be showers in the South Coast and Rayalaseema over the next twenty-four hours and that the North Coast will be dry. The northeast winds have slightly increased the cold on the North Coast. However, night temperatures were varied two to three degrees above normal as the clouds hovered over the sky. The minimum temperature recorded in Kalingapatam is 17 degrees.

